Covid-19: Residents express concern over temporary closure of banks, ATMs in Kunak

KUNAK, Oct 7 — Residents around Kunak have expressed concern over the temporary closure of banks and automatic withdrawal machines (ATMs) in the district.

Bernama was made to understand that the banks had stopped operating even before the implementation of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) on September 29.

A plantation worker, who only wished to be known as Roy, 31, said he received salary payments via bank deposits, and was worried as his cash in hand was dwindling, with no means of making withdrawals.

Another resident, Rahim, 42, hoped the banks or ATMs would begin operating again soon as the public there were finding it difficult to purchase essential items, with only certain premises accepting card payments.

Only two banks operate in Kunak Town, namely Maybank and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

Meanwhile, Kunak District Officer, Majaran Osman said the office had issued a letter requesting the banks involved to start operations immediately.

“I received a reply from BSN informing that the branch was temporarily shut as the staff were undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine after one of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Majaran, BSN had suggested its customers use the ATM facility at the Siong Ho Supermarket (9am to 6pm) or 7-7 Trading grocery shop (8am to 6pm) for basic banking transactions. — Bernama