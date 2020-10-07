Covid-19: Pahang govt agencies advised to put off big gatherings, says state secretary

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUANTAN, Oct 7 — All government agencies in Pahang have been advised not to hold any major gatherings or events with more than 100 people present at any one time beginning today until October 22, said state secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak.

The directive, issued as an additional measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in Pahang, also stated that the departments were not encouraged to send their staff for training, meetings, working visits, seminars or workshops outside the state.

“All departments are not encouraged to hold meetings or programmes involving the presence of participants from outside Pahang,” he said in a statement here today.

Apart from that, Sallehuddin said that all public golf courses in the state have been advised to allow members only to use the facilities for the time being.

He said mosques which were ordered to close on September 25 can now reopen as there is no new cases reported in the respective areas. — Bernama