Covid-19: Kuching back to ‘green’ as Sibu, Lawas remain ‘yellow’

Kuching is now a Covid-19 green zone. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 7 — Kuching has reverted to a Covid-19 ‘green zone’ today as no new local transmission cases have been detected or reported in the past 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said Sibu and Lawas are still ‘yellow zones’ with three and two locally transmitted cases respectively in the last 14 days.

“There are two yellow zone districts in Sarawak, while the other 38 districts are green,” it said in its daily press update on the pandemic today.

Covid green zones are districts which have not had any local transmissions for 14 days, while yellow zones are those with one to 39 cases and red zones are those with more than 40 cases.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department would like to remind all passengers or visitors entering Sarawak to make correct and true declaration on places or states that they have visited within the 14 days before their flights or entry into the state.

“Failure or refusal to do so can contribute to the further spread of the Covid-19 into the state. This violates the requirement of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], and legal action can be taken against these people.”

On another note, the police have issued 28 compound notices in Miri, eight in Kuching and one in Betong for not adhering to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

The Ministry for Local Government and Housing, on the other hand, has issued 92 verbal, written and seizure warnings in areas under the Bintulu Development Authority (36), Kuching North City Commission (21), Sibu Municipal Council (14), Marudi District Council (8), Maradong and Julau District Council (5), Kuching South City Council (3), Serian District Council (3) and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (2). — Borneo Post