Communications and Multimedia minister Saifuddin tests negative for Covid-19

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah delivering a speech during the Sabah State Election campaign at the Kampung Ulu Putatan Open Hall in Sabah, September 23, 2020. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he has tested negative for Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m thankful that the swab test done on October 6, 2020 is negative,” he said on Twitter.

He said yesterday’s swab test was his second within two weeks, as he had voluntarily undergone a similar test on September 25 upon his return from Sabah, which also turned out negative and did not require him to be quarantined.

Since September 27, the government has made it compulsory for individuals coming from Sabah to undergo swab tests at KLIA and KLIA2 following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Sabah. — Bernama