Chief Secretary’s Covid-19 test negative, observing self-quarantine until Oct 16

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has tested negative for Covid-19 and is undergoing home quarantine until October 16.

“I have undergone Covid-19 screening and Alhamdulillah the test result is negative. I will continue to self-quarantine as suggested by the government,” he said on his Facebook today.

Mohd Zuki said this would not affect the running of the civil service as he would be working from home and would be using digital applications to discharge his duties, including chairing or attending meetings via video conference.

Mohd Zuki took the Covid-19 test and went into quarantine because he had attended a meeting on Oct 3 where one of the attendees subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he reminded heads of departments to allow officers with Covid-19 symptoms or who are close contacts of positive cases to go on special leave or work from home as stipulated under the Guidelines on Handling Issues Related to Covid-19 Infection at government premises, dated March 16, 2020.

He also advised public servants and frontliners to always abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) and to avoid sending fake news as it could cause panic among society.

“I would like to remind all civil servants especially frontliners to remain strong and spirited in rendering their best services in this very challenging situation.

“Follow the SOP and make the new normal as part of your culture, whether when discharging your duties or in your daily lives,” he said. — Bernama