Air Selangor: 68pc affected consumers now have water as at 1.30pm, Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant back in operation

Air Selangor said that water supply had now been restored to 68 per cent of areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd has confirmed that the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant (LRA) restarted operations at 9.45am today.

In a statement this afternoon, the utility company said the decision was made after sample tests conducted at the facility recorded a reading of 0 TON (threshold odour number) three times consecutively earlier today.

“We expect the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant to be back distributing water by 8pm today,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Air Selangor also said that water supply had now been restored to 68 per cent of areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption.

This is the equivalent of 185 out of 274 affected areas, it added.

“A total of 89 areas in the affected districts, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, and Sepang/Putrajaya, are still in the recovery stage,” the company said.

It added that Hulu Langat recorded the highest recovery rate at 75 per cent, followed by Sepang/Putrajaya (80 per cent), Kuala Langat (55 per cent) and Petaling (51 per cent).

Air Selangor advised consumers not to hoard or waste water to ensure the recovery process runs smoothly and according to its planned recovery schedule.

It said affected consumers can check the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor official channels on social media as well as visit their website at www.airselangor.com for regular updates.

Taps ran dry for over 300,000 households on Sunday, after Air Selangor halted operations temporarily at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants due to odour pollution.