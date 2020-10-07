Air Selangor: Water supply to Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat 50pc restored as of 11am

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Bangi following the water disruption in Hulu Selangor October 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd has announced that water supply to three out of five districts is 50 per cent restored.

The latest update, which was shared via Air Selangor’s official Twitter account at 11am today, stated that 84 locations, or 31 per cent of 274 areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption, had now received water.

“A total of 190 locations in the affected districts, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya, are still in the recovery stage,” Air Selangor said.

The utility company added that Hulu Langat recorded the highest recovery rate at 58 per cent, followed by Kuala Langat (53 per cent) and Petaling (43 per cent).

Meanwhile, the recovery rate for Sepang/Putrajaya remains at zero per cent.

Taps ran dry for over 300,000 households on Sunday, after Air Selangor halted operations temporarily at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants due to odour pollution.