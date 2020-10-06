Selangor Education Department: School sessions in Klang continue as usual

The Selangor Education Department said tonight that school sessions in Klang will continue as usual. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — The Selangor Education Department said tonight that school sessions in Klang will continue as usual despite the district being categorised as a red zone this afternoon.

Its director Izmi Ismail when contacted said that the closure of schools would only be carried out following a recommendation from the Health Ministry.

He said that so far, only seven classes involving two schools in Klang were closed after their students and teachers were ordered to undergo home quarantine as they were close contacts of Covid-19-positive individuals.

“It comprised one Form Five class and one Form One class in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pandamaran Jaya and five classes of Year Six at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Sri Andalas. However, we have disinfected all classes involved,” he told Bernama.

Izmi said that the 14-day quarantine involving the students and teachers in SMK Pandamaran Jaya began last Wednesday (September 30) while SK Taman Sri Andalas began on Saturday (October 3).

He added that the schools had always practised the standard operating procedures and complied with all advice from the district health office to contain Covid-19 transmission.

Selangor recorded 232 active cases today, with 77 cases being treated in Klang.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special address on the Covid-19 situation said that the government had so far decided to close only schools in the red zones, namely in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna in Sabah. — Bernama