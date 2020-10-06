PM Muhyiddin to deliver special address on Covid-19 at 6pm today

A woman watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to deliver a special message on the current situation of Covid-19 at 6 pm today.

Muhyiddin will deliver the message from his residence and it will be broadcast live via several television channels including Bernama TV and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

The matter was shared by Muhyiddin in his official Facebook account.

Muhyiddin is currently undergoing self-quarantine at his residence for 14 days after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Muhyiddin had chaired a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Saturday (Oct 3) and Zulkifli, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seremban, was in attendance. — Bernama