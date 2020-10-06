MOH: Minister Zulkifli’s 90 close contacts, NSC meeting attendees tested negative for Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 at Perdana Putra building October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today said that all who attended the special National Security Council (NSC) meeting on October 3 have tested negative for Covid-19, after minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive yesterday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press briefing said 90 close contacts of the religious affairs minister have also been screened for it and found to be negative.

“Thank God, he is in stable condition. As of noon today, a total of 90 people have been screened for Covid-19.

“The results for all of them, including all those who attended the meeting on October 3, turned out negative,” he said.

