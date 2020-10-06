MCMC urges public to be wary of @MyJakim fake Twitter account

Twitter has suspended the fake Twitter account that uses the name and logo of Jakim. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Twitter has suspended the fake Twitter account that uses the name and logo of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the fake account was found disguising as Jakim with the intention of posting hate messages and insulting religions.

As such, MCMC advised members of the public to be wary of the existence of fake Twitter accounts urging them to immediately lodge a report over the matter.

The media previously reported that a Twitter user Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar through a tweet on her account informed Jakim that the fake account used the same name and logo except for the spelling which used the lowercase letter ‘i’ to replace the uppercase ‘I’ in the original account.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri asked Jakim to take appropriate action against the owner of the fake account. — Bernama