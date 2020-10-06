Ismail Sabri: 363 arrested for flaunting RMCO regulations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The police yesterday apprehended 363 individuals for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) rules, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the arrests were made after 36,637 inspections were conducted nationwide.

Ismail Sabri also said of those arrested, 307 were issued with compounds while 56 were remanded to assist further investigations.

“Among the offences were failure to wear a mask (144), a business failing to record patron details (129), failure to observe physical distancing (53), a business failing to adhere to the required closing times (17), pub and nightclub activities (15), entering a designated TEMCO area without permission (2), breaking quarantine rules (1), gambling (1) and failure to provide valid travel documents (1),” he said in a statement today.

The minister also said that security personnel from Ops Benteng arrested 151 undocumented migrants and one skipper for attempting to enter Malaysia unlawfully.

Ismail Sabri also stated that enforcers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted 1,062 special inspections on businesses for compliance and warned 16 premises for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP).