In Johor, Amanah’s Maharani rep latest to test positive for Covid-19

Maharani assemblywoman Nor Hayati Bachok has confirmed that she is positive for Covid-19 after her second test. — Picture courtesy of Nor Hayati Bachok’s Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Maharani assemblyman Nor Hayati Bachok is the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19.

She told Malay Mail today that her test results yesterday confirmed she is positive.

“Yes, I confirm that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and am currently receiving treatment in hospital,” said Nor Hayati in a brief reply when contacted.

Nor Hayati, who is also the Amanah national women’s wing deputy chief, said her Maharani service centre has issued a statement on her situation.

The statement explained that Nor Hayati returned from Sabah on September 26 where she went for her first screening test, which initially found her negative for the Covid-19 virus.

“Despite no directive from the Health Ministry to self-quarantine, Nor Hayati took her own initiative to quarantine herself at home.

“Nor Hayati went for a second test last Sunday and continued with her home quarantine before being informed that she was positive yesterday,” said the statement that was posted on her official Facebook page earlier.

The Maharani service centre said that since Nor Hayati returned from Sabah until Monday, she had initiated home quarantine and was in self-isolation where she did not meet or have contact with others.

“All of her close contacts have been identified by the Muar district health office where they have been tested and are awaiting for their results,” read the statement, adding that the district health office will also be contacting those who were in close contact with Nor Hayati.

The service centre also apologised to those that have been affected despite the preventive measures that have been followed.

It also urged the public to stop speculating and give space to Nor Hayati and her family during this period.

Yesterday, PKR Kota Damansara state assemblyman Shatiri Mansor and DAP’s Kampung Tunku’s assemblyman Lim Yi Wei issued statements confirming their positive status.

This comes as the country charted its highest daily record of new Covid-19 cases, with minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad being confirmed as positive earlier.