Former ministry officer arrested for corruption in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — A former Principal Assistant Secretary of a ministry has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly accepting gratification over a tender issued by the ministry.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, who is now a director at a training centre, was arrested at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

He was alleged to have received gratification from companies which competed for the tender to supply fertiliser to the ministry.

“It is learnt the tender, worth RM118 million for two years from 2019 to 2020, was awarded to three companies belonging to the same person,” a MACC source said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but declined to elaborate. — Bernama