EPF closes Kota Kinabalu branch due to CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Kota Kinabalu office and counters from tomorrow until further notice.

The move is made following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan, Sabah.

“All prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at the Kota Kinabalu office will be cancelled with immediate effect.

“Members who have made appointments to visit the Kota Kinabalu office during the CMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments after the control order is lifted,” it said in a statement today.

In the meantime, the EPF urged members and employers to utilise EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), adding that contributions can still be made via internet banking or over the counter at registered bank agents.

The fund advised members and employers to obtain information only from the EPF’s official channels and to contact its Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 for clarification.

“In this uncertain period, the EPF is committed to continue serving members to the best of our ability via our physical offices and digital platforms.

“Our priority remains the health and safety of our members and employees. We regret any inconvenience caused,” it added. — Bernama