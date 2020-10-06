After suit against Sivagangga ‘Patient Zero’, consumer group sets sights on Kedah assemblyman who started Bah Lunas cluster

Consumers Association of Kedah secretary Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff (centre) poses for a photo after filing a lawsuit against Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batcha, outside the High Court in Alor Setar August 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Kedah Consumers Association (Cake) is eyeing legal action against a state assemblyman whom it alleged to be the index case for the new Bah Lunas cluster in the state, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported today.

The decision comes after residents and business owners of Napoh in Kedah, filed a RM1 million lawsuit against the Sivagangga cluster’s “Patient Zero” who triggered a chain of interstate Covid-19 infection cases.

Cake secretary Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff reportedly labelled the politician as being careless for failing to undergo a swab test upon returning from campaign activities in Sabah.

"The lawsuit will be started by the people of Kulim against the politician. Those who want to join in can contact us on Facebook or 04-7718241,” Yusrizal reportedly told the portal.

He added that businesses affected by the new cluster, and parents of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Janggus students in Butterworth would also be involved in the lawsuit.

"We will not compromise with anyone who violates the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, or are careless, causing consumers and the people of Kedah to suffer,” he added.

Last week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced three new Covid-19 clusters, with two of them in Kedah, and the third in Selangor.

The Kedah cluster is being dubbed the Bah Lunas cluster in Kulim and Bah Rose in Kuala Muda in Kedah while the cluster in Selangor is being dubbed the Jelok cluster.

“A 35-year-old male returning from Sabah was found positive on September 30. Following contact tracing we found another three positive cases in the Bah Lunas cluster.

“Since 12pm today, 112 individuals have been screened here and 21 came back negative while 87 are still awaiting their results,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Adullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya that was also broadcast on Facebook.

Last week, SK Permatang Janggus was ordered to close until October 8, after a teacher there tested positive for Covid-19.

Bernama reported that the female teacher from Sungai Petani had complained of being unwell before receiving treatment at a hospital and later tested positive for Covid-19.

The national news agency reported that the woman is the wife of a politician in Kedah, and had recently travelled to Sabah with her husband.