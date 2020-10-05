State exco: Terengganu tourism players reminded to strictly implement Covid-19 SOPs

Staff member from mosque distributes hand sanitiser to worshippers during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 5 — Tourism industry players in Terengganu have been reminded to give serious emphasis on standard operating procedures (SOPs) in handling tourists to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the state government would also work with the local authorities to ensure that the SOP implementation is extended to tourists.

“Everyone must be involved in ensuring that issues concerning health and safety of tourists in Terengganu are given top priority. Among the preventive measures that must be followed is that tourists must register with the MySejahtera, Masuk.la, and CHaSe Covid-19 applications, which will facilitate tracking of visitors in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said of late tourist arrivals in Terengganu had been encouraging and the number has increased as compared to last year, and this was proven from the average occupancy rate report by the Malaysian Association of Hotels in which Terengganu held third top position in June 2020 and was second in July 2020.

He added that several tourist destinations in the state also recorded an increase in the number of tourists, among them, Pulau Redang which recorded 25,004 tourists last August, against 11,640 tourists in Aug 2019 which was an increase of 114.8 per cent.

Pulau Perhentian meanwhile, recorded 41,420 tourists compared to 13,940 tourists in Aug 2019 (197.13 per cent increase) while Kemaman Zoo recorded 28,740 visitors compared to 6,852 visitors in Aug 2019 (319.4 per cent increase).

In the same month, Taman Tamadun Islam recorded 95,878 visitors compared to 69,783 in August last year (37.4 per cent increase) while Lata Kolam Air Deru Ecopark received 23,956 visitors compared to 16,006 visitors in Aug 2019 (up by 49.67 per cent). — Bernama