Sarawak PKR chairman Larry urges CM to delay state polls to next year when country’s Covid-19 situation improves

KUCHING, Oct 5 — State PKR chairman Larry Sng has urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to delay the coming state election to next year.

He said this was in view of the sudden spike of Covid-19 cases throughout the country.

“There is no urgency to hold the state election immediately.

“Priority is to keep our people safe and to give everyone a chance to return to vote when the time comes,” he said in statement posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

The Julau MP pointed out that Sabah’s recently concluded state election saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Several politicians also tested positive during campaigning. Therefore it is important that Sarawak should learn from this and not to repeat the same mistakes made in Sabah.

“Our priority is to safeguard the health of our people. Politics is secondary,” he said. — Borneo Post Online