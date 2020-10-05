PSB to contest in 72 seats this coming Sarawak polls, says president

Wong (seated third left) with PSB members and supporters. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Oct 5 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has thus far identified 72 seats to contest in the impending state election.

However, the party has to make a wise choice in the selection of candidates as many people have expressed interest in contesting under the party’s banner, its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said.

“To stand for the election, we have to evaluate and we even engaged a poll investigation team from Kuala Lumpur to help out in the assessment.

“For the other 10 remaining seats, we are still assessing and identifying suitable candidates,” he said after a meet-the-people event at the premises of PSB Bawang Assan branch here yesterday.

At the event, food baskets comprising essential food items were handed over to those present.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said they had been distributing food baskets to the rural Iban and Chinese areas in his constituency.

He added that about 30 per cent of the people in his constituency who live in urban areas were difficult to locate.

“Some of them came to us for the food baskets as the rural people had received them.

“They told us their life is not better off than them in this difficult period of Covid-19 pandemic.

“So we gathered more than 160 people to start off this programme,” he said.

In this regard, he stated his branch would organise a series of programme to meet as many Chinese urban voters as possible.

As they had given essential items to the rural Iban and Chinese constituents, they would also give the aid to urban Chinese to help them tide over this difficult time, he added.

He pointed out that PSB is a multi-racial party which fights for justice, equality and fair play, and progress for all people.

He appealed to the people to elect the party to bring about change and implement more development projects.

“To us, development that does not bring about maximum benefit to the maximum number of people is really not development.

“We cannot just bring development project that is only going to benefit a segment of the population. To me, that is wrong.

“That is not called development. Of course there are priorities. Our priority is to help as many people as possible.

“Take for example, electricity and water supply to all the people of Sarawak, road connectivity to all the people across Sarawak.

“These are our priority,” he said, adding Light Rail Train (LRT), hydrogen buses and hydrogen plant are projects that do not benefit many people.

Such things could come later, he added, when the state could afford them.