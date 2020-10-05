Police: Penang school PTA denies demanding apology from Kedah exco member after teacher wife tested positive for Covid-19

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the PTA’s 60-year-old president lodged a police report on the allegedly false statement which had gone viral on social media since yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 5 — The Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Janggus today denied issuing a statement allegedly demanding a Kedah state executive council (exco) member to apologise to all parents and teachers of the school after his wife who is also a teacher at the school tested positive for Covid-19, causing the whole school to be temporarily closed.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said this came after the PTA’s 60-year-old president lodged a police report on the allegedly false statement which had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

“The man claimed that he never issued such a statement and had only learned about it after being contacted by the school informing him about the statement which had gone viral over Facebook and WhatsApp.

“He strongly denied that he or any of the PTA members had issued such a statement, which prompted him to lodge the police report here yesterday,” he told Bernama, when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Last Thursday, Penang Education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad ordered SK Permatang Janggus to close until October 8 after a teacher was tested positive for Covid-19.

All pupils and other teachers of the school were also required to undergo Covid-19 swab test. — Bernama