Penang’s pilot urban regeneration project on hold due to Covid-19

State Exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town October 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — Penang’s pilot urban regeneration project to tear down 50-year-old low-cost housing units and replace them with new apartments has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the change in federal government early this year, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said the pilot project, involving 300 units on Jalan Mahsuri in Bayan Baru, was supposed to start at the end of this year.

“Penang was supposed to take the lead to start this scheme. It was decided last year for Penang to start as there were no laws for such schemes and the strata title act does not have provisions for such redevelopments,” he said during a press conference at his office today.

Jagdeep said the plan to kickstart the redevelopment project came to a standstill this year due to the pandemic.

He said discussions with the federal government regarding the redevelopment plan were also put on hold due to the change in government.

“For now, we can only look at rectifying structural issues of aged housing schemes on an ad hoc basis since we can’t start the urban regeneration project yet,” he said.

Commenting on news of cracks appearing in one of the Taman Free School flats that led to the evacuation of residents from eight units, Jagdeep said an independent consultant was appointed to evaluate the condition of the structure.

“They will get back to us in two weeks with a report but we will continue to monitor the situation and if needed, we will take steps such as relocating affected residents and rectifying anything that needs to be rectified,” he said.

He said the Taman Free School flats are old buildings facing structural problems due to age and the urban regeneration project was a long-term solution to rectify such issues.

Under the pilot urban regeneration project, the 300 units in five blocks of flats in Jalan Mahsuri will be torn down and replaced by 1,150 new units in stages.

Jagdeep had, in July last year, announced that the 1,150 new units will consist of 345 low medium cost (LMC) units of 700 sq ft and 805 affordable housing units of 850 sq ft.

The owners of the existing units of between 250 sq ft and 429 sq ft will be compensated with one LMC unit each.

Jagdeep said he set up the urban regeneration committee in 2016 to address the issue of aged housing schemes that were falling into disrepair.

He said it was more economical to tear down these old housing schemes and rebuild new units in replacement.

The state had also identified four other low-cost projects to undergo urban regeneration.

The four other sites identified are Taman Free School with 1,130 units, Rifle Range with 3,639 units, Taman Siakap with 200 units and Taman Mak Mandin with 200 units.