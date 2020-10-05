Penang shuts down 33 premises for not complying with Covid-19 SOPs

State Exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town October 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — Thirty-three premises in Penang have been ordered closed since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced for failure to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Covid-19 prevention.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo today said that out of the 33 premises, 13 were located on the island and 20 on the mainland.

“On Penang island, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has closed down 10 restaurants, two mini markets and one public market for not complying with the SOPs.

“On the mainland, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBPP) took the same action against 20 premises, including four food courts, a number of public markets and an entertainment joint,” he said at a press conference, here.

He also said that due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, both city councils would take sterner actions and enhance their operations to ensure that the SOPs were practised at all times, especially in crowded areas.

“Starting tomorrow (Oct 6), MBPP and MBSP will increase their manpower for ensuring SOP compliance at the hotspots such as public markets and restaurants,” he said, adding that the number of staff mobilised would depend on the size of the premises.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep expressed gratitude to Penangites for playing their role by adhering to the SOPs on Covid-19 prevention.

He said that as at Oct 4, MBPP had conducted checks on 335,116 premises on the island and recorded an SOP compliance rate of 99.65 per cent.

“Meanwhile, on the mainland, the MBSP recorded an SOP compliance rate of 99.30 per cent after conducting checks on 571,516 premises,” he added. — Bernama