Negri Sembilan govt waiting for reports on Batang Benar river pollution

SEREMBAN, Oct 5 — The Negri Sembilan government is waiting a detailed report from state Department of Environment (DoE) on river pollution in Batang Benar, Nilai.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said apart from that, he is also waiting for a detailed report from the state Water Regulatory Body (BKSA).

“Based on the investigation conducted last night, state DoE director Azuri Azizah Saedon said that the cause is still unknown and thus far, it is based on assumptions.

“First, the pollution is likely from duck farms in Kuala Sungai Pajam, which borders Negri Sembilan and Selangor, leachate from Pajam landfill and then from Nilai 2 industrial area, possibly from chicken egg processing plant,” he said in a statement here today. .

He said the real cause of the pollution was still under investigation and stakeholders were already in Batang Benar to discuss on the next step.

Yesterday, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement stated that a total of 309,687 account holders in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang areas have experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions after operations of two Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) were being suspended due to pollution.

The two LRAs involved are the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi..

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari yesterday was quoted as saying that the source of pollution was detected in Sungai Batang Benar, which is 30 kilometres from the Sungai Semenyih LRA.

Meanwhile, in another development, Veerapan said the committee was also notified of an oil spill near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gelam, Port Dickson, yesterday.

“Monitoring efforts have been implemented by various parties including Fire and Rescue Department and DoE by blocking the drain to prevent the water from flowing into the sea.

“I am waiting for the report of this incident and further developments will be updated from time to time,” he said. — Bernama