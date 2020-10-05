Lembah Pantai MP: Attendees of Pantai Ria flats event called for Covid-19 testing after Zulkifli’s visit

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad (right) handing out contributions to PPR Pantai Ria residents on September 26. — Picture via Facebook/Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — All attendees of an event in the Pantai Ria low-cost housing project has been called in for Covid-19 testing following a visit by minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad on September 26, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“I pray they are protected from Covid-19,” the PKR MP posted on his Twitter briefly.

Zulkifli had earlier admitted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged others who attended any events involving him to also get tested.

On that date, just two days following his return from Sabah coinciding with the state elections campaigning, Zulkifli had joined a Federal Territories Religious Affairs Council (MAIWP) event at the low-cost housing area where he delivered aid to the needy.