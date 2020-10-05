Johor Environment Dept raids factories in Sungai Sembrong over river pollution, RM230,000 in compounds issued

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyanathan said the operation involved a total of 45 Johor DOE enforcement personnel following the river pollution incidents which affected the incomes of Orang Asli in the nearby area. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — A total of 115 compounds, worth a total of RM230,000, were issued by the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) to factories located along Sungai Sembrong in Kluang following a recent operation in the area.

The two-day operation, called Ops Gempur, ended on September 30 and saw premises being inspected after a river pollution case occurred in the area in June and July this year.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyanathan said the operation involved a total of 45 Johor DOE enforcement personnel following the river pollution incidents which affected the incomes of Orang Asli in the nearby area.

He said a total of 55 premises were inspected according to the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and as a result several actions have been taken.

“A total of 115 compounds were issued with RM2,000 each, 55 notices were issued for not complying with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and 26 notices were issued for not managing their scheduled waste properly.

“Besides that, the operation also saw the seizure of three operational equipment and an investigation paper initiated because as a premise did not have the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate from DOE,” said Vidyanathan in a statement issued here today.

On June 2 and July 12, dead fish were found floating in parts of Sungai Sembrong and had impacted the livelihood of the Orang Asli community in the area.

Following that, Johor DOE conducted an operation and suspended the licence of the premises that was suspected to have caused the pollution under Regulation 4 of the Environmental Quality (Licensing) Regulations 1977 and Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Vidyanathan said the latest operation was a follow-up to the pollution incident a few months ago and the Johor DOE took the Sungai Sembrong pollution case seriously which affected the livelihoods of the Orang Asli community.

He added that the operation will continue to be carried out while regular enforcement and monitoring of industrial causes that release wastewater to Sungai Sembrong and other rivers in Kluang will be conducted.

