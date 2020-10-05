Former law minister VK Liew buried today

Family and friends paying their last respects to the late VK Liew. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong, better known as VK Liew, was buried today at the Nirwana Memorial Park in Telipok today.

The funeral service at his home in Taman Antarabangsa was attended by family and friends but was livestreamed through his Batu Sapi constituency Facebook page.

Earlier, members of the public were asked not to attend the service and burial given the current rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

A Catholic priest presided over the service for the Parti Warisan leader and former federal law minister.

The cortege left for the cemetery at about 2.30pm and was delayed along the way because of the heavy rain.

The coffin of the late VK Liew being taken to the hearse. — Picture by Julia Chan

Liew was admitted to Gleneagles Hospital on September 8 for a slipped disc but later contracted a lung infection from pneumonia. He died on October 2.

The 60-year-old was a lawyer by training. He was formerly Liberal Democratic Party president before he joined Warisan in 2018.

He leaves behind his wife, and four children.