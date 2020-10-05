Complaint made against Rosmah on Nov 2018 prompted MACC to start probe, witness tells court

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer told the High Court here today that she had made a written complaint against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on November 9, 2018 to start investigations into the former prime minister’s wife under Section 16 (a) (A) MACC Act 2009.

Noornabilah Mohd Aziman, 30, said the written complaint was prepared on the instructions of her superior, based on a report that had been investigated by the MACC.

The 23rd witness, who is also the last prosecution witness said, from the previous investigation, Rosmah was suspected to have solicited and accepted bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd where Saidi Abang Samsudin was the company’s managing director.

Reading her witness statement she said, the bribes were alleged to be as a reward for helping the company secure the Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and maintenance and operation of diesel gensets for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations from the Education Ministry (MOE).

“I began the investigation by obtaining documents from the MOE, Finance Ministry, Maybank Jalan Tuanku Branch and CIMB Bintulu Branch. During the investigation, I also received several other documents such as photographs and sketches of the scene, forensic reports together with CDs (compact disc) and two volumes of Hybrid Solar Project Contract documents.

“I also got hold of recordings of the (alleged) conversation between Datin Seri Rosmah and (her husband) Datuk Seri Najib Razak, letter of appointment for Datuk Rizal Mansor (Rosmah’s former special officer), documents on company information issued by Companies Commission of Malaysia and other related documents.

“As the investigating officer I had also received several other documents from MACC officers who had assisted in the investigation,” she said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Idham Abd Ghani.

Also present to testify today was Prime Minister’s Department, Human Resource Division principal assistant secretary, Nuryusran Sairan, 46, who confirmed Rizal’s position when he was under JPM employment.

Meanwhile, the fifth prosecution witness, former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid who was called back by the defence for cross-examination could not appear in court as he was undergoing home quarantine after returning from Sabah.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Ram who confirmed the matter also submitted a letter from MOH stating that Mahdzir was identified as a close contact to an individual who had been confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was to undergo quarantine at his residence in accordance with surveillance and observation order.

“He (Mahdzir) has been served with notice not to leave his residence. We are told that he is going for his Covid-19 third test this Wednesday and will only know the result on Thursday. He is under quarantine till October 12.

“As such, we seek the court’s indulgence to take this case next week, October 13 at 2pm, to have Mahdzir complete the cross examination and close our case,” said Sri Ram.

Lead counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh then told the court that the defence would confirm tomorrow whether they are available on October 13, to which Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan agreed.

Rosmah, 69, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a total RM6.5 million bribe from Saidi, through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a RM1.25 billion project to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, and at Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.

The hearing continues tomorrow. — Bernama