Authorities to remove 17 abandoned cars, 50 motorcycles from govt quarters in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Property and Land Management Division (BPH) has identified 17 abandoned cars and 50 motorcycles to be removed from the government quarters here via Ops Alih within two months.

JPM senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan said the abandoned vehicles would be taken to the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Abandoned Vehicles Depot in Precinct 20 and would be disposed of after six months if no claim was made by the owners.

He said the BPH had counter-checked with the Road Transport Department, police and banks before removing the vehicles in Ops Alih, which is being carried out to optimise parking lots in government quarters area.

“These vehicles have been abandoned by the owners in the quarters area and caused problems to the local residents. What we regret is that the vehicles don’t belong to the quarters’ residents,” he told reporters after launching Ops Alih at the Civil Servants Housing Phase 4C in Precinct 8 here today.

In today’s operation, Mohd Sallehhuddin witnessed the removal of two cars, a Perodua Kancil and Kelisa which were abandoned in the quarters area.

He said if the owners would like to claim their vehicles, they have to pay the fine and costs including the towing charge of RM150 and depot fee of RM10 per day. — Bernama