Smugglers caught with 3,870kg frozen chicken in Kelantan

Two men were arrested for trying to import frozen chicken using false documents. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 4 — The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) thwarted an attempt by two men to import frozen chicken using false documents into the country with the arrest of two men and seizure of RM38,700 worth of the consignment yesterday.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said the consignment, which had passed through the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, was seized after the GOF patrol team spotted a suspicious lorry at Jalan Rantau Panjang-Pasir Mas at about 7.30pm.

He said the GOF patrol team followed the lorry until Jalan Lubok Jong Pasir Mas, when it was stopped, and following inspection, found it to be carrying 3,870kg of frozen chicken.

“However, following a check, the lorry registration number was not the same as that stated in the document,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the lorry driver and his attendant, aged 23 and 34, respectively were arrested and handed over to the Pasir Mas police for further action. — Bernama