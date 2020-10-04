Police: Man held over murder of female acquaintance in Kedah

Police detained a 22-year-old man today to facilitate investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was found in her rented house in Jitra yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Oct 4 — Police detained a 22-year-old man today to facilitate investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was found in her rented house in Taman Mahsuri, Jitra, near here, yesterday.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Sapii Ahmad said the body of the victim, 23, who worked as an insurance agent, was found in the living room by her housemate at about 9.45pm.

“Except for some bruises, no injuries were found on the victim’s body.

“The police investigation found that none of the victim’s belongings was missing and the house was not ransacked,” he said in a statement here today.

Sapii said the suspect was the victim’s acquaintance and the motive of the incident is believed to be due to jealousy.

The suspect was remanded today under Section 302 of the Penal Code while the body has been sent to the Sultan Bahiyah Hospital for postmortem. — Bernama