Motorcyclist crashes into house gate in attempt to evade police inspection in Lumut

LUMUT, Oct 4 — A motorcyclist was injured when he lost control of his machine and crashed into the gate of a house here yesterday in an attempt to evade inspection at a roadblock mounted by the police in an operation at Kilometre 6 here.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the motorcyclist, aged 27, who did not have a crash helmet on, was found riding the motorcycle without a valid licence.

The man was sent for treatment at Seri Manjung Hospital and then arrested for investigation, he said when met when met by reporters after the operation which ended at 8pm yesterday.

Omar said a total of 48 summonses for various traffic offences were issued to errant motorists during the operation which began at 4pm and was conducted with the cooperation of the Road Transport Department and Manjung Municipal Council.

The offences included unlawful modification of motorcycles and usage of non-regulation number plates, he added. — Bernama