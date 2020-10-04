Malaysian armed forces arrest trafficking agent, three undocumented migrants in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) arrested a local trafficking agent and three undocumented migrants from Indonesia during ‘Op Benteng’ in Sedili Kechil, Johor late last night.

The Malaysian Infantry’s Third Division headquarters in a statement today said all those arrested were aged between 31 and 57 years.

“During a patrol conducted around Tanjung Buluh beach, a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) team saw a suspiciously-looking four-wheel-drive vehicle parked on a road shoulder around midnight.

“During interrogation, it was found that the 32-year-old driver was waiting for some undocumented migrants and he was then ordered to show their location,” it said, adding that three illegals were found half an hour later at a Belukar Durian plantation.

The items seized by the QRF team were worth RM73,750.56 including the Toyota Hilux, mobile phones and cash.

All those arrested were taken to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical headquarters for Covid-19 screening before being handed over to the Immigration Department. — Bernama