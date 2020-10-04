MACC pledges to continue serving with full integrity

A display is seen at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The staff of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has pledged to continue to discharge their responsibilities and duties well and with full integrity.

The MACC in a statement today said all personnel of the corruption enforcement agency thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his congratulatory message in conjunction with the agency’s 53rd anniversary celebration on October 1.

According to the statement MACC greatly appreciated His Majesty’s advice and concern over efforts to prevent and control crime.

“May Allah always keep Your Majesty in his protection, bless you with good health and may Malaysia remain a prosperous and peaceful nation,” said the statement.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah in a posting on Istana Negara official Facebook extended his congratulations to all MACC staff on the occasion of the agency’s 53rd anniversary. — Bernama