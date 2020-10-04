Immigration DG: Entry of foreign students into Malaysia postponed until Dec 31

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to members of the media in Putrajaya April 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — The Immigration Department has decided to postpone the entry of all new and existing foreign students, including those who had received its approval, until December 31 this year.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this postponement was made following the Higher Education Ministry’s (KPT) decision to postpone physical registration and learning for students of higher education institutions for the October 2020 intake.

“The department learnt that KPT had negotiated with airlines regarding the rescheduling of flights for international students,” he said in a statement here today.

On Friday, KPT announced the postponement of physical registration for the October intake following concerns over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. — Bernama