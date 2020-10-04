Authorities: Permatang Janggus residents complying with MOH directives following Covid-19 scare

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 4 — Residents in Permatang Janggus, Penaga, near here, have been complying with the directives of the Ministry of Health (MOH) after a pupil who tested positive for Covid-19 in the area caused a stir yesterday.

Permatang Janggus Jamek Mosque kariah chairman Che Yen Othman, 69, said he had requested residents, especially all students of SK Permatang Janggus to remain indoors as much as possible to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Right now, we residents must follow the directives of the MOH, because the onus lies with us to take care of ourselves.

“We all need to take heed, and definitely, there has been some anxiousness after getting to know that a teacher (first), and yesterday, a pupil tested positive, but residents need to take careful measures,” he said when met today.

Checks by Bernama at the area today found it to be calm and quiet, with little outdoor activity, and patrol cars seen doing the rounds advising residents to comply with the SOP and remain indoors.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara District Police (SPU) chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said his department was conducting patrols in the area from time to time to ensure residents did not cause unrest or panic in the area after a female teacher tested positive for Covid-19 there

“Residents should not panic and wait for the results of the Covid-19 screening tests while waiting for further instructions from the MOH. For now, the police will patrol from time to time to avoid a riot,” he said.

On Thursday, the Penang State Education Department ordered SK Permatang Janggus to be closed until October 8 after a female teacher — who is also the wife of a politician in Kedah who returned from the Sabah State Election campaign — was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, the MOH informed that of the 396 individuals screened in Penang, one tested positive and 71 were found to be negative, while 324 were still awaiting the results. — Bernama