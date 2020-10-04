Abang Johari leads working visit to Kapit on motorcycle

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg made a working visit to Kapit today. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KAPIT, Oct 4 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg made a working visit here today by leading a high-powered motorcycle expedition over a 168-km route from Sibu.

Astride his blue 1800cc Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle, he began the expedition to Kapit from Eco Garden near Sibu Jaya in Sibu at about 8.30am along with 80 others, including Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing and state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

During the journey, he was able to see up close the happenings on the ground, as well as the potential of the areas he visited.

On the way, he stopped by Kanowit town, the Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme and Song, where was briefed on the development in the respective areas.

When opening the RM3 million Kapit Town Square, he said the 9km Nanga Ngungun-Temalat route would be completed soon and the increased accessibility meant that more people would be coming over to Kapit on weekends.

Abang Johari said he also enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Kapit Division during his ride, adding that there was a potential for it to be used as a backdrop in films and dramas.

“We can show this beautiful place in Kapit on television. This place can be a place for filmmaking or television dramas, and probably we can (even) find a hero (actor) in Kapit,” he said.

Abang Johari also approved a total of RM73 million for two development projects for Kapit town.

One is the RM58 million Kapit Waterfront Phase III project that would include a recreational park and a heritage centre while the other is the RM15 million town market.

“There will be a lot of cars coming to Kapit. The roadside will no longer be suitable for farmers to sell their farm produce, so it is only right that we build them a place to trade,” he said.

Abang Johari, who hinted at an impending state election during Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s Central Region Special Convention in Sibu yesterday, said more development would come to the state if the people continued to give their mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to rule Sarawak.

He said GPS would lead Sarawak towards becoming a developed and high-income state by 2030. — Bernama