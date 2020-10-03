Covid-19: Public transport operators in Sabah told to operate at half passenger capacity

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung says the operators of all public transport vehicles in the state have been told to operate at half passenger capacity. ― Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 3 ― The operators of all public transport vehicles in Sabah have been told to operate at half passenger capacity as a preventive measure in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung yesterday said this when asked to comment on the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

“To curb the spread of the disease and in the interest of public safety, Sabah CVLB has advised public transport in the State to limit their passenger capacity to half,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chin said all inter-district public transport has been instructed to temporarily halt operations following the government’s ban on inter-district travel in Sabah from midnight of October 3 to October 16.

The directive is in line with Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the Police Act 1967 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, and subject to further instructions issued from time to time, he said. ― Borneo Post