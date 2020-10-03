Educational institutions in Sabah to operate as normal, says ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — All offices and educational institutions in Sabah which are registered with the Education Ministry (KPM), except in the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) areas, will operate as usual between October 3 and October 16 despite the imposition of inter-district controls.

KPM, in a statement today, said the National Security Council had given special permission for education officers, teachers and staff living outside the districts they are serving, to travel to their work places.

“For this purpose, the Department Head will issue a letter ordering the presence of officers, teachers and staff at the work places outside the district they live.

“This special letter of consent will also be issued by the schools to students living in districts outside their schooling district to enable them to make inter-district travel to attend school,” it added.

However, the operations of educational institutions in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna districts are subject to TEMCO, enforced from September 29 to October 12.

A total of 209 government and private schools under KPM in the affected districts have been closed following the imposition of TEMCO.

KPM remains committed to ensuring that no students will be left behind and could follow lessons without interruption throughout the inter-district controls period, including via home-based learning, the statement said.

It said home-based teaching and learning manuals can be downloaded at the KPM portal www.moe.gov.my

Two days ago, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will implement inter-district controls throughout Sabah from October 3 to October 16 to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama