Covid-19: Health D-G says no need to close schools for now after some teachers infected

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Health Ministry does not recommend closing public schools nationwide at the moment despite the high daily infection rate the last three days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it was enough to close only the schools were confirmed cases had been reported to prevent further infection.

“For schools, like the cluster in Tawar, Kedah where a schoolteacher who tested positive and went back to school and there was an infection there, then only we recommend to shut the school.

“But for now, we don’t recommend closing schools,” he told a news conference in Putrajaya today that was also aired on Facebook.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to concern from parents that the virus could spread easily at schools.

“Schools can carry on with their activities as usual, but make sure they follow standard operating procedures,” he said.

The ministry saw 317 new Covid-19 cases in the country today and one new death after Malaysians travelled back to the peninsula from Sabah, which had recently undergone a state election.

The Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in Klang, Selangor had urged the authorities to consider shuttering schools temporarily, The Star reported earlier today.

The Selangor district has seen an increase in infections and clusters attributed to Sabah returnees.

Among those infected was a family with two teenaged children schooling in Port Klang.

The Star had also reported previously anxiety among parents in Sabah after a teacher in Semporna was said to have been infected with the virus and died.

Dr Noor Hisham confirmed the Sabah teacher’s death today.