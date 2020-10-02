Unimas postpones undergraduate, postgraduate admission for 2020/2021 session

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has postponed its admission for all undergraduate and postgraduate studies for the 2020/2021 session. — Unimas pic via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Oct 2 — Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has postponed its admission for all undergraduate and postgraduate studies for the 2020/2021 session.

Unimas vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the postponement was decided in light of the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to tighten the entry of citizens and non-citizens into the state.

“In this regard, Unimas decides to postpone the admission of all new and current students until a later date, which will be announced in due time,” he said in a statement today.

According to Kadim, students who are already on campus are still allowed stay put but should always take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

He said the university also advised all students to take precautions to curb the spread of the infections.

The admission of Unimas students was postponed in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections and in line with the directives issued by the National Security Council and SDMC.

Registration of all new and current students for the first semester of the 2020/2021 session will be done online through the Unimas website.

For new students, the student welcoming week will be held from Oct 8 to 11 while the oath-taking ceremony will take place on Oct 11. Both events will be held online.

For teaching and learning activities, current students are required to contact their respective faculties regarding the respective teaching and learning methods.

Teaching and learning at Unimas will be held online starting Oct 12 while the traditional face-to-face teaching and learning will begin on Nov 2.

Unimas students who hail from Peninsular Malaysia and wish to enter Sarawak will be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine the quarantine centre set by SDMC.

They are reminded that the Covid-19 tests are taken on the second day and the 10th day, and the costs of quarantine as well as the tests will be fully borne by the students themselves.

All students from Sabah and Labuan are not allowed to enter Sarawak from Oct 4 to 18, as announced by SDMC.

Any enquiries relevant to returning to campus can be made by calling Unimas Student Service Centre at 082-581921 / 082-581857 / 082-581858. — Borneo Post