Sarawak PBB special convention in Sibu to be attended by 951 delegates from 26 branches

Dr Annuar Rapaee said PBB’s special convention in Sibu will be attended by 951 delegates from the party’s 26 branches. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Oct 2 — The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) special convention at Kingwood Hotel here tomorrow will be attended by 951 delegates from the party’s 26 branches in the central zone of the state.

In revealing this, PBB vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is the chairman of the convention’s secretariat, said the highlight will be the keynote address by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, said Abang Johari was expected to officiate at the one-day special convention at 2.30pm.

The opening remarks will be delivered by the event organising chairman Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is PBB secretary-general, he added.

“The PBB special convention in Sibu is among the largest of the four conventions in terms of the number of delegates and branches involved.

“This year, there are four PBB special conventions, where the first one was held in Miri, followed by Betong and tomorrow, in Sibu before ending in Kuching for the southern zone.

“This is the first time, Sibu hosts such an event although at zone level,” the Nangka assemblyman noted.

He said the convention was broken down into zone level instead of having members congregating in Kuching as in previous years, partly due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, where there is a need to limit the number of participants.

The one-day event will commence from 8.30am till 5pm, he revealed.

At the same time, there will be lecture and train-the-trainer (TOT) sessions, geared towards equipping members with information on the latest development in Sarawak and prepare them for the state election, he added.

Dr Annuar noted that the delegates from the 26 branches have started arriving today as registration starts.

PBB is the backbone party of the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, which also consists of Parti Rakyat Sarawak, Sarawak United People’s Party and Progressive Democratic Party. — Borneo Post