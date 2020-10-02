Sabah govt extends condolences to VK Liew’s family

Liew died today from a lung infection. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TUARAN, Oct 2 — The Sabah state government has expressed its condolences to the family of Batu Sapi member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who died earlier today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said he hoped that his family would be patient, remain strong and accept this as fate.

“The Sabah state government would like to extend its deepest condolences to all Liew’s family members,” he told reporters after performing the Friday prayers at the Haji Noor Mosque, Kampung Serusup here.

Liew died today, believed to be due to a lung infection.

According to a source from Parti Warisan Sabah, Liew died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at about 11.50am.

It is learnt that his family members are not ready to issue a statement yet.

Liew, 60, from Kota Belud, was elected as Batu Sapi member of Parliament in the 14th General Election and had served as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Warisan permanent chairman.

He leaves a wife, Datin Dr Lindai Lee, and four children. — Bernama