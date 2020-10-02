Religious affairs minister to visit Saudi Arabia next year over Malaysians’ Haj status amid Covid-19

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

NILAI, Oct 2 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri will visit Saudi Arabia early next year to get detailed information on the status of the Haj pilgrimage of Malaysians for the next Haj season.

He said the visit was also important to get details for the implementation of Haj and umrah in a new normal atmosphere following the Covid-19 pandemic that is affecting the entire globe.

“...we will also try to get an official information maybe in January or earlier by visiting Saudi Arabia,” he told a press conference after launching the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Jom Infaq Portal here today.

On September 23, the media reported that the Saudi Arabian government had decided to allow foreign pilgrims to perform umrah starting November 1 with an increased capacity of up to 20,000 people per day. — Bernama