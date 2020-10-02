Perak factories fined over RM2m by DOE over various offences since March, says state director

IPOH, Oct 2 — The Perak Department of Environment (DOE) has issued 1,001 compounds amounting to more than RM2 million against factories for various offences under the ‘Op Gempur’ conducted since March.

Its director, Rosli Zul, said most of the offences involved failure to comply with scheduled waste management requirements and the Industrial Effluent Regulations 2009 as stipulated in the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“From the series of operations carried out last March, a total of 102 compounds amounting to RM204,000 were issued, in July, 188 compounds (RM376,000) and in August, 305 compounds amounting to RM610,000.

“In the latest operations from September 28 until yesterday, 406 compounds amounting to RM812,000 were issued to 32 premises in Teluk Intan and Taiping,” he said in a press conference at the closing ceremony of the West Zone ‘Op Gempur’ at the Perak DOE Office here today.

Rosli said the increasing amount of compounds could mean a lack of awareness among industries to comply with environmental laws.

However, he said it was a signal to his department to conduct operations more frequently so that environment-related issues could be prevented and overcome.

“We do not want them to take this problem lightly, and we as the authorities will monitor the premises more closely.

“Enforcement actions and operations carried out continuously can also send a message to all parties that Perak DOE is serious and committed in taking action against environmental offenders,” he said. — Bernama