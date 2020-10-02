PAS shelves all party programmes involving members of public over Covid-19 concerns

A PAS supporter walks near PAS flags at the 65th Muktamar in Kuantan June 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — PAS has ordered all its programmes involving the public to be postponed due to the spike in Covid-19.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the sudden increase of cases lately had caused anxiety of all quarters and as such the postponement of all programmes must be implemented until further notice from the Health Ministry (MOH).

“Secondly, the programmes that must still be held must comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) fixed by MOH,” he told reporters after a Friday religious lecture at the Rusila Mosque, today.

In another development, Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang Member of Parliament, said PAS planned to organise the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Charter anniversary event with Umno, to boost co-operation and strengthen the spirit of MN as well as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

However, he said, the date has yet to be set and further discussions would be held with the related parties.

“We want to continue the MN and PN spirit. God willing, we will arrange to have the charter’s anniversary ceremony held. We will meet with Umno to discuss the matter,” he added. — Bernama