N. Sembilan MB Aminuddin denies being Covid-19 positive

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun denied rumours that he had been admitted to hospital for being Covid-19 positive. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA PILAH, Oct 2 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has denied rumours that he had been admitted to hospital for being Covid-19 positive.

He said the viralled news actually involved a state assemblyman in Melaka.

“Many people just read the topic and forwarded it to me. I hope we will be wise and don’t just read the title.

“I have been confirmed by Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban to be free from Covid-19. The viralled issue is not true and I deny it,” he told reporters here today.

A message was widely shared on WhatsApp today claiming that Aminuddin had been hospitalised after contracting the virus. — Bernama