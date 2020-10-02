MEF calls on employers to stand firm in battle against Covid-19

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman has urged the association’s members and other employers to strictly abide by the established standard operating procedure (SOP) in order to effectively and efficiently combat Covid-19.

He said this in a message circulated to members today as Malaysia reported its highest daily number of Covid-19 infections with 287 new cases.

His message, which was sent out prior to the latest Health Ministry update, pointed out the 260 new cases recorded yesterday.

Syed Hussain said combating the pandemic is everyone’s responsibility and all employers have an important duty to observe.

“At this critical juncture, we must strictly observe the SOP as this reflects our commitment as responsible employers,” he said.

He noted that in the past two weeks, new cases have reached triple digits, signalling that Malaysia has yet able to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama