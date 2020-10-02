Kitingan: Sabah’s Covid-19 inter-district controls won’t affect food supply

Kitingan clocking in at Wisma Pertanian this morning. — Picture by Jenne Lajiun via Borneo Post

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 2 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan has given an assurance that there will be adequate food supply in the state despite the imposition of inter-district controls between October 3 and 16.

He said the state government had announced an immediate allocation of RM50 million to assist people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including for supplying food to the affected districts.

“From this, RM10 million has been allocated for food baskets for four districts, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak (affected by the targeted enhanced movement control order),” he said in a press conference on his first day in office at Wisma Pertanian here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will implement inter-district controls throughout Sabah. However, essential services such as the supply of food and medicine, security and others will still be allowed.

Also yesterday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government was providing an immediate allocation of RM50 million to assist people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajiji said the decision was made at a state cabinet meeting, which discussed issues related to the pandemic and efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Kitingan, who is also state Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, also said he would focus on raising the income of villagers, especially those involved in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

“I have yet to hear the full briefing, so I don’t want to say any details yet. But generally we have to raise our people’s income. The chief minister will announce something this month, about the ‘Hala Tuju” and our priority.

“We got potentials in this area (agriculture), so personally we focus to activate our potential to be a key producer of agriculture products and exporter,” he added.

He said Sabah should take advantage of its strategic geographical position to become a key player in this region.

Asked about appointments to the cabinet and as state assemblymen, Jeffrey said he had proposed the party’s candidates to Hajiji.

“The rest of cabinet ministers (appointments) will be done as soon as possible,” said Jeffrey, the STAR president. — Bernama