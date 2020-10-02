Ismail Sabri: 89 arrested for RMCO violations

Ismail Sabri said 77 were issued with compounds while others were remanded yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Police arrested 89 people for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said 77 were issued with compounds while others were remanded.

He said that the offences committed include failure to wear face masks (30), lack of physical distancing (29), failure to prepare equipment/personal detail records (14), violating the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO), activities in pubs/nightclubs (5) and operating business premises without licence (1).

The Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) made 53,691 inspections yesterday to monitor for adherence with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“A total of 2,978 compliance teams involving 12,753 members, vetted 3,425 supermarkets, 4,467 restaurants and 1,579 hawkers, 1,144 factories, 3,595 banks and 678 government offices,” he said, adding that a total of 1,673 land transport terminals and 199 water transport terminals, as well as 106 air transport terminals were also checked.

On Ops Benteng to secure the country’s borders, the defence minister said that authorities had detained 22 undocumented migrants and two skippers, while also seizing one boat and nine land transport vehicles.

On those returning back into Malaysia, Ismail said that a total of 38,843 people had returned home, and have been placed in 65 hotels and 10 other premises.

This include public training institutes and private learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of that number, a total of 8,648 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine process, while 106 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 30,089 individuals have been discharged and allowed to return home,” Ismail added.