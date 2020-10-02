Include PAS in Sabah govt? PBS sees no need as Islamist party didn’t run in state election

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili speaking to reporters in Putrajaya in this file picture taken on December 18, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today said it is not privy to any discussion on including a representative from PAS in the state government or as a nominated assemblyman in its legislature.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance need not consider the Islamist party since it did not contest in the recently ended state election.

“In the case of PAS, the fact that they did not contest nor won any seat, it is our considered view, that any appointment under the provision for the nomination of assemblymen or any government post-appointment DOES NOT MERIT consideration by GRS for PAS,” he said in a statement.

“I am sure the Chief Minister will consider all these matters, including the concerns and sensitivities of the various religious groups in Sabah,” he added.

Ongkili said the discussions about whether or not to involve PAS in the GRS administration of Sabah took place between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Nevertheless, PBS has been following closely the public discussion on both formal and social media regarding the likely participation of PAS in the state political administration,” he said.

He added that PBS has a simple view on this issue: “follow the law” and practise mutual respect for multicultural harmony.

GRS is the grand alliance of BN, Perikatan Nasional (PN), and PBS that won the Sabah election on September 26 against the incumbent Warisan Plus. PPBM is the anchor party in the federal PN government.

Before the Sabah elections, PAS was undecided on contesting under BN or PN logo, before ultimately being dropped from the GRS candidate list.

The Islamist party has not been successful in past elections.

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said he expected PAS to receive at least one of the six nominated assemblymen spots available to the state government while Selangor PAS leader Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir said PAS deserved to have a seat.